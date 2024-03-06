McGrath: Vital games ahead for Tipp footballers

The next two games are massive for the Tipperary senior footballers according to a local analyst.

Paul Kelly’s side sit on four points after five games of Division Four this year and sit 6th in the table.

A home game against Wexford on March 16th followed by an away trip to Leitrim the following weekend are the games remaining for the Premier before the start of the Munster championship away to Waterford in April.

Tom McGrath says it’s important to build momentum heading into the championship campaign.

“They are responding much better to the management team than I possibly thought they were or is Division Four not as strong as it was, we’ll see come championship time.

“I think it’s how the lads react to Sunday in particular for the next two matches and then you’re going to Waterford to play the first round of the championship, that’s what’s going to define the team probably.

“There’s a lot of good players there, there’s a lot of potential in that team.”