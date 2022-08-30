McGrath: Loughmore Castleiney need to up their game

Defending champions Loughmore Castleiney need to be more ruthless in their bid to retain their County Senior Football title.

That’s according to hurling analyst Tom McGrath after they were drawn against Kilsheelan Kilcash in the quarter-finals.

On last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM he said Loughmore haven’t been finishing off their games unlike their footballing counterparts.

“I would have been critical of our performance in the hurling last week against Ardfinnan but the way our hurling have been going this year is that they have been going about their business from the get-go and putting games to rest at an early stage and that’s what they done on Saturday.

“The longer you drag on these matches the more you give the underdog a sight of it.”