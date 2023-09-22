McGrath injury a concern for Loughmore Castleiney

The fitness of Noel McGrath will be key for Loughmore/Castleiney tomorrow according to a local football analyst.

Loughmore take on Moyle Rovers at 1.30pm in Golden on Saturday afternoon in the first of this year’s senior football quarter-finals.

Noel McGrath exited the field with an apparent hamstring issue with ten minutes to go during his side’s senior hurling quarter-final win over Roscrea last weekend.

Football analyst Anthony Shelly says Loughmore will be hoping Noel is ready to go tomorrow.

“If he doesn’t take the field on Saturday he’ll be a huge loss.

“Noel has been one of the best footballers in the county over the last few years, obviously better known as a hurler but a fabulous footballer.

“He provides the know-how, the craft, the leadership that Loughmore need.

“If they are to get through, it will very much be dependent on Noel’s appearance on the field.”