McConville to act as advisor to Clonmel Commercials

Clonmel Commercials have called upon the assistance of Oisín McConville.

The six-time All-Ireland club football winner with Crossmaglen and current Wicklow senior football manager is acting as an advisor to last year’s Tipperary county champions.

Commercials are undefeated in this year’s county championship, with an average winning margin of over 23-points in their last three games.

Speaking on Extra-Time, football analyst Martin Quinlivan says the experience of the Armagh native will be a big addition to the Commercials setup.

“They’ve brought in Oisín McConville to add just that little bit extra experience in terms of winning at both club level with Crossmaglen and National level.

“He’s come in in an advisory role just to improve it further again and certainly the results to date have been really impressive over the last three games.”