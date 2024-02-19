Kelly: Tipp need to learn from London draw

Tipp came away from Ruislip with just a point to show for their efforts against London in Division 4 of the National Football League yesterday.

Manager Paul Kelly says it was a disappointing result with some first half errors and indecisiveness in the second half cost Tipp.

It finished London 1-8 to Tipperary’s 11 points.

Kelly spoke to Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll after the game.

“Fantastic effort in that last 20 odd minutes. Guys showed a lot of positive stuff but again a couple of errors in that first half an then maybe just a bit of indecisiveness in the second half. You could say we didn’t get the rub of the green awa well in some of the judgements but it is what it is.

Look we go away with a point and we’ll try and build on that and again get back to training and think about what we can do better – and then do it better.”