Kelly: Eliminating errors key for Tipp footballers

The Tipperary footballers are at the beginning of a very busy period under new manager Paul Kelly.

The Premier began their league campaign last Saturday night with a 3-10 to 1-14 loss to Carlow in FBD Semple Stadium.

The game was the first in what will be a busy Division Four campaign, with Tipp travelling to Longford next Sunday.

Paul Kelly says cutting out errors will be a key element in training this week.

“It’s seven games in nine weeks.

“We are probably, in my view from a strength and conditioning perspective, athletically, we started only in the middle of November, we are probably five or six weeks behind where we might have wanted to be.

“We have to temper our enthusiasm and work rate maybe a bit to look at quality on Tuesday because it’s just one game after another, it’s very attritional.

“The key thing is to try and reduce that error count, that’s fundamental to us.”