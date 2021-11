Clonmel High School’s Corn Uí Mhuirí football campaign got off to a disappointing start yesterday.

They were beaten 5-13 to 0-4 by St Brendan’s of Killarney – a school which has a record 22 Munster crowns at that Under 19A grade.

The Clonmel students will now head into a second round tie against Scoil Pobal Rathmore, who won their opening round match yesterday.