Gaining Senior status a huge achievement for Ballina

Becoming a senior football club is something Ballina could have only dreamed of a couple of years ago.

That’s according to their captain and Tipperary senior footballer Steven O’Brien who has been reflecting on Ballina’s surge up the ranks in Tipperary football.

The 2021 junior county champions earned a second promotion in a row on Sunday, beating Mullinahone in the Intermediate county final on a scoreline of 1-13 to 1-04.

O’Brien, who has a senior hurling All-Ireland medal, along with a Munster senior football medal with Tipperary, says Sunday’s win is right up there with his greatest achievements.

“I don’t mean to make little of it, it’s definitely one of my biggest achievements.

“To get football going in the club and to get us up to being a senior football club is something we only dreamed of.

“Four years ago we didn’t have a team so to have put the structures in place and to get the boys believing that they can play football and they are good enough, that’s one of the greatest achievements you can ever have is getting a group of lads believing that they are good enough and getting up to being a senior club is top class.”