It’s Football Final day in the Premier County

Clonmel Commercials are aiming for their 20th senior football title in the clubs history while their opponents, Upperchurch-Drombane are contesting their first ever senior football final.

The winner of today’s game will represent Tipperary in the Munster Club Football championship, where they will take on the eventual winners of the Cork county final.

Andy Kinane, Upperchurch-Drombane selector says they are aware of the challenge that lays in front of them today.

“We are under no illusions how colossal the task is.

“When you look down through the Clonmel team you have the Seamus Kennedys, Kevin Faheys, the Quinlivans, Colman, Conal and Jack Kennedy, Jason Lonergan and Sean O’Connor, all these guys have donned the blue and gold at some stage so we’re under no illusions how mammoth the task is but we will be there to show up on the day and put our stamp on the match.”

Throw-in in Semple Stadium is at 3.15pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Tipperary County Council, Road Safety Authority.

The curtain raiser in Semple Stadium today is the county intermediate football final which gets underway at 1pm.

Last year’s Junior champions Ballina take on South siders Mullinahone with the winners securing senior football for 2023.

The two sides met in the group stages, with Mullinahone winning 2-10 to 0-08.

However, Mullinahone manager Paul Quirke says that result doesn’t mean much today.

“It was a really hot day as well and they were missing Steven O’Brien and both clubs were balancing hurling and football at the time so to be honest it might as well have been a different year.

“It won’t count for anything on Sunday really.”

Meanwhile, Ballina manager Kevin Byrne knows they’ll need their best today:

“I think what we can take from that game is that if we don’t play very well and play to the absolute utmost of our ability, then it’s going to be a tough day out for us.

“Mullinahone did beat us 2-10 to 0-08 so that’s a considerable deficit that we have to try turn around on Sunday.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to OB Design and Engineering, Mullinahone.