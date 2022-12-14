Fitzgerald: Player development key for Tipp

Tipperary will be looking to build on the success of last year’s minor football team.

That’s according to new manager Niall Fitzgerald.

The Moyle Rovers man takes over following the departure of Paddy Christie who is the new Longford senior football manager.

Last year, Tipperary won the Daryl Darcy Cup, beating Limerick twice along with wins over Waterford and Clare.

Niall says those players must now be developed with an eye to the future of the senior panel.

“I think that John McNamara and Tommy Morrissey and the lads did a fantastic job last year.

“A good number of those players will be involved in our squad this year coming because at the end of the day, it’s very important now to develop these guys and put time into them and let’s see how far we can get them.

“The main purpose of the Under 20 grade is to transition players to be in a position to that they can play senior football for Tipperary and if we can help that then I think we have a good job done.”