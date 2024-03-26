Fitzgerald: All to play for for Tipp U20s

The Tipperary U20 footballers can secure qualification from phase one of the Munster championship this weekend.

Niall Fitzgerald’s side beat Clare in Quilty last weekend to keep their progression hopes alive following an opening round draw with Limerick.

The Premier now travel to Lemybrien at 2pm on Saturday to play Waterford, where a win or a draw would see Tipp into the phase 1 final.

Speaking to Tipp GAA TV, Tipp manager Niall Fitzgerald knows Saturday’s game will be massive.

“It’s all to play for and we know it’s going to be a tough task going down to Waterford.

“It’s going to be a tough game, it’s going to be a championship knockout game essentially and we have to go down there and get a result.”