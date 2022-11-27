Extra time a step too far for Clonmel Commercials

Clonmel Commercials have bowed out of the Munster Club Senior Football Championship.

The Tipp champions lost out in the semi-final to Newcastle West by 5 points at the end of extra time in FBD Semple Stadium where it finished 1-16 to 1-11.

Commercials played the majority of the first period of extra time with 13 men following two black cards towards the end of normal time.

Manager Tommy Morrissey gave his reaction to Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll.

“Gutted I suppose. We didn’t perform – particularly in the first half. We’d given a lot of motivation to and belief to Newcastle West so they ultimately carried that into the second half and it stood to them and they kept fighting to the end – which we knew to be fair they’d do. And they got that deep into injury time equaliser.

“Then us going in with 13 men was going to demand a lot of the team in extra time. They were tired – even when introduced the two boys back in you could see the lads had tired a lot for that work in the first 8 or 9 minutes of the extra time.

“Look, sometimes sport is like that. You just know when it’s not meant to be and it just wasn’t our day today.”

Newcastle West are the first Limerick side to reach the Munster final in 14 years – awaiting them are Kerins O’Rahillys of Kerry who beat Eire Óg Ennis by 1-9 to 1-8 in the other semi-final