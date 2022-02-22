Eviston hopes blend of youth and experience will stand to Tipp

Tipperary footballer Willie Eviston is hoping his side can go on a run in the next few weeks.

The Loughmore-Castleiney man is among a number of new faces on David Power’s squad this year.

Following a draw and a loss in their opening two games, the Premier will need to win their five remaining league games to have a chance at promotion.

Willie Eviston is hoping the blend of experience and youth in the squad can help Tipp get the results they need in the coming weeks.

“Yeah definitely, it creates that kind of competitive environment in training where everybody feels they have a chance and at the same time you have that leadership from the likes of Conor Sweeney, Bill Maher, Kevin Fahey and these guys that have gone and done it and won Munster finals.

“There’s a nice mix there and hopefully we can put that together and build on a few nice results over the next few weeks.”

Eviston also adds how he has noticed a significant difference between the club and inter-county football game.

“It most definitely is a step up. the workload is a little bit more so it takes a few weeks to get used to that.

“It’s just very competitive in training but competitive environments are very enjoyable once you find your feet and that’s what you need to be successful, a good bunch of lads that are willing to put in the hard work and work together as a team and that’s the environment that I’m finding with the Tipp footballers anyway.”