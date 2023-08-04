Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill get Senior Football campaign off to a winning start

This year’s County Senior Football Championship got underway last evening.

The Group 1 game saw Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill take a one point win over Drom & Inch.

7 points to 6 the final score in Dundrum.

There are three more games down for decision this evening.

In Group 2 Ardfinnan and Ballina meet in Templemore while Loughmore – Castleiney and Moycarkey Borris go head-to-head in Gortnahoe.

The Clonmel Sportsfield is the venue for the Group 4 game between Rockwell Rovers and Ballyporeen.

All of this evenings games throw-in at 7.30.