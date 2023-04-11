Early goal decisive as Tipp lose out in provincial U20 Football Championship

Tipperary have bowed out of the Munster U20 Football Championship at the first hurdle.

The Premier County played host to Clare at FBD Semple Stadium last evening with an early goal for the Banner proving decisive.

The visitors found the net after just two minutes through Mikey Kelleher and eventually ran out winners on a scoreline of 1-11 to 11 points.

Unlike the Munster U20 Hurling Championship there is no round robin system for the footballers so it’s the end of the road for Niall Fitzgerald’s charges.

Clare now take on Kerry next Monday in Tralee in the semi-final.