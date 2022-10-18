Doyle makes welcome return for Ballina in County final

Teddy Doyle made a welcome return to the playing pitch on Sunday in Semple Stadium.

The Tipperary senior footballer came on as a substitute for Ballina in their County Intermediate Football final win over Mullinahone.

Doyle, who’s originally from Kerry but moved to Ballina in recent years, missed much of the championship after suffering from an illness that kept him from playing.

Ballina captain Steven O’Brien was delighted to see Teddy make his return on Sunday.

“Teddy was a massive boost to us this year early on, driving football and he’d be an addition to any club.

“Teddy got dealt a hard card and stuff like that but it never stopped him.

“He put himself through what he had to do and got back and as soon as we got into a final, he was leaving no stone unturned to get back.

“Honestly, it gave me a boost just seeing him running onto the field, to see him back togging out, whether it was Ballina this time, it’s unbelievable.

“Fair play to Teddy because I know it’s been a tough time for him but brilliant to see him back on the pitch.”