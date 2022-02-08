David Power says Tipp need to win next 5 games to gain promotion

Tipperary are ‘under serious pressure’ if they want to gain promotion from Division Four of the National Football League.

That’s according to manager David Power, who’s been speaking following his side’s loss to Leitrim last Sunday.

The result eaves the Premier with just one point from their first two games, with Wexford away their next outing on Sunday February 20th.

With only the top two teams in the division gaining promotion Power is aware of the task ahead.

“Look there’s no point in hiding it we’re going to be under serious pressure.

“The facts are we’re probably going to have to win our next five games if we’re going to get promoted and that’s not going to be simple.

“We’ve got two weeks to regroup and hopefully see can we get a couple of bodies back.

“But look, we are where we are. The big thing that we need, we need to get a win. That’s quite obvious, we just need to get a win and down in Wexford is going to be very tough again.”