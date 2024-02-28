Conor Sweeney nearing a return to action with Tipp senior footballers

The Ballyporeen man has not featured for the Premier since he suffered a knee injury against Down back in January of 2023.

Sweeney, who won an All-Star after he captained Tipperary to the Munster title in 2020, could feature for Paul Kelly’s side before the league comes to an end.

Speaking at the launch of the Friends of Tipperary Football Euro Millions Syndicate last weekend, Conor says he’s almost ready to return to action.

“Yeah it’s not going to bad at all (rehab), it’s been a long road but I should be back in full contact with the lads in less than ten days.

“So another two weeks will see me kind of back and maybe hopefully ready for selection then all going well.”

The fundraiser involves a new Euro Millions Plus Syndicate offering all members 1,500 chances to win big.

It costs €20 to enter into this new fundraiser and all who enter at the ‘Friends’ website or via committee members across the county will receive a rare car sticker with the image of ‘Michael Hogan’ on it, as well as membership of the Friends for the coming season.

The online link to purchase can be found here: https://www.friendsoftipperaryfootball.com/product/euromillions-syndicate-ticket/

Conor Sweeney says the money raised is vital for football in the county.

“Yeah it’s essential, we wouldn’t be able to cope without it.

“This has worked well over the last couple of years I found so we would just encourage everyone to get behind it and buy a ticket.

“It’s going to filter right down through from senior to underage, U20s, U17s and even the Michael Hogan underage competition they have every year.

“These funds are badly needed and as we all know the cost of running teams has gone through the roof, standards are always increasing so we need to match that and be there essentially if we want to compete at all so it’s vital for the Tipperary football team going forward.”