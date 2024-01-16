Conor Sweeney back training with Tipp squad

Paul Kelly has given an update on the injury status of Conor Sweeney.

The Ballyporeen club man and former All-Star winner has been out of action for the Premier since he suffered an ACL injury in the opening round of the league last January.

Tipperary get their Division Four league campaign underway on Saturday January 27th against Carlow in Semple Stadium.

Speaking after Sunday’s McGrath Cup win over Limerick, Paul Kelly says Sweeney is back in training.

“Conor’s in the group and he’s working away.

“He obviously had the serious injury and he’s trying to build his recovery and we’re trying to support him through that but he’s with us, he’s in the group.

“He’s a legend within Tipperary football and we’re anxious to have him back in as quick as we can into the pitch but it’s also very important given the serious nature of the injury he’s 100% right when he returns.

“With the likes of Mark Russell, Conor, Stephen Quirke, there’s a number of lads and it’s a process and you just have to take it week by week and see where we get to but hopefully at some point during the league/early championship will have all those guys back.”