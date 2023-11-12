Commercials sweep to victory over Newcastle West

Clonmel Commercials swept to a comprehensive victory over Limerick county champions Newcastle West in this afternoon’s Munster club football quarter-final in Semple Stadium.

Goals in either half helped the Tipp club to a convincing win, with the final scoreline reading Clonmel 2-07, Newcastle West 0-06.

In a low-scoring encounter, Clonmel seized the initiative with an early goal and successfully contained the Limerick club from a defensive perspective. They upped it another gear in the second period, eventually running out seven point winners on a rather bleak day in Semple Stadium.

Clonmel now progress on to a Munster semi-final against Kerry side Dingle, with the game set to take place in a Tipperary venue, be that Semple Stadium or the Clonmel Sportsground.