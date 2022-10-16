Commercials see off Upperchurch Drombane to lift County title

Clonmel Commercials have won their 20th Tipperary Senior Football title.

They were 1-10 to 1-2 winners over Upperchurch Drombane who were appearing in their first senior football decider.

Commercials will now go on to represent Tipp in the Munster Club Championship where they will take on the Cork Champions

Ballina will be playing Senior Football next year following their win this afternoon in the County Intermediate Final.

Having gained promotion from the Junior ranks last season their upward progression continued with a 1-13 to 1-4 win over Mullinahone in FBD Semple Stadium earlier.