Commercials looking to atone for last years football final defeat

Clonmel Commercials are looking to right the wrongs of last year and win a 20th county senior football title this weekend.

They take on Upperchurch-Drombane in this year’s decider with throw-in on Sunday at 3.15pm.

Commercials were beaten by a late John McGrath goal in last year’s decider, which prevented them from winning three-in-a-row.

Paul Fitzgerald, a selector with Commercials, says that the players are looking forward to Sunday.

“Last year’s final was disappointing for the Commercials lads.

“All the sacrifices, all the training all year long was to get back to the final again and they are really looking forward to it now.

“They have put last year’s defeat behind them and are looking forward to Sunday’s game.”

Commercials go into Sunday’s final with a psychological edge over their opponents, having already beaten Upperchurch in the group stages this year.

However, Paul Fitzgerald says plenty has changed since the sides met back in August.

“That game in the group stages was played in a really hot day and there was guys missing for various reasons, guys in America so I don’t think it will have much of a bearing on Sunday’s game because there has been a lot of changes on both sides.

“Upperchurch have been phenomenal all year in both codes, they are obviously a club with a massive spirit and any team that gets through a tight game against Loughmore deserves the utmost respect and that will be no different on Sunday in Thurles.”

We’ll have live commentary of Sunday’s final from 3.15pm here on Tipp FM with thanks to Tipperary County Council, Road Safety Authority.