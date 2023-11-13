Commercials line up Munster semi-final shot against Dingle

Clonmel Commercials have booked their place into a Munster senior football semi-final.

The 21-time Tipperary champions saw off the challenge of Limerick’s Newcastle West in Semple Stadium yesterday in their quarter-final clash in a score line of 2-07 to 0-06.

Goals from Sean O’Connor and Peter McGarry saw Commercials into the last four where they will have a home tie against Dingle on November 26th.

Speaking after the game, Commercials manager Tommy Morrissey was satisfied with the outcome.

“We started well and then we went what 25 minutes without taking another score which was a little bit frustrating. I thought we came back too much into ourselves during that period. But again Newcastle obviously forced us into that a bit but overall satisfaction is the main thing. The objective of a quarter-final is to win it and we’ve done that so we’re delighted.”