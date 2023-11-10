Commercials hope to have Jack Kennedy back for Munster quarter-final

Clonmel Commercials should have the services of Jack Kennedy again for Sunday’s Munster quarter-final.

The Tipperary senior footballer missed out on Commercials county final win three weeks ago due to a calf strain.

The midfielder has been in a race against time to regain match fitness ahead of Sunday’s Munster quarter-final against Limerick champions Newcastle West.

Commercials manager Tommy Morrissey is hopeful Kennedy will play a part this weekend

“He has recovered well.

“He had to continue his rehab into the last couple of weeks so he’s had minimal amount of time on the field but he’ll hopefully be available to us come Sunday please God.”

Throw-in in Semple Stadium on Sunday is at 1.30pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Clonmel.