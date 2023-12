The County U21A football final is down for decision this afternoon.

Clonmel Commercials and Cappawhite Gaels meet in Golden with the winners lifting the Shelly Cup.

Cappawhite Gaels defeated Ballina by two points in their semi-final whilst Commercials had a one point win after extra-time over JK Brackens last time out.

The action in Golden gets underway at 1.30pm.