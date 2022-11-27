Commercials and Ballina in Munster semi-final action

Two Tipperary teams will be looking to book places in Munster football finals this afternoon.

Ballina are in the Munster intermediate football semi-final against Na Piarsaigh in Kilmallock at 1pm.

The winners will take on Kerry’s Rathmore in the final.

Also at 1pm, Clonmel Commercials will be looking to reach the Munster senior football final.

They take on Limerick’s Newcastle West in their semi-final tie in Semple Stadium at 1pm.

Commercials come into the game following their impressive victory over Nemo Rangers in the quarter-final.

However, Commercials clubman and current Tipperary minor football manager John McNamara is expecting a different game today.

“Newcastle West are not just going to let us play the expansive football that we have against Nemo.

“As far as I can see from the Newcastle West games over this current season, they tend to play with a sweeper.

“They have a big lad up front, Mike McMahon, they play the ball towards him, he’s the focal point.

“They’re a dogged team. We have to be very careful.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Cashel Road, Clonmel.

Meanwhile, the county Junior B football semi-final takes place this afternoon.

Kilruane MacDonaghs take on Cappawhite in Newport at 1pm.

The winner will play Boherlahan-Dualla in this year’s County Junior B football final.