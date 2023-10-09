Commercials aiming to equal Fethard tally of County titles

Clonmel Commercials will go in search of their 21st County Senior Football title later this month.

The defending champions beat neighbours Moyle Rovers yesterday in a thrilling semi-final on a scoreline of 14 points to 11 in Ardfinnan.

JK Brackens await Commercials in the final after they won the battle of the Mid teams with a 1-14 to 1-13 victory over Upperchurch-Drombane in Saturday’s semi-final.

Clonmel manager Tommy Morrissey says their game against Moyle Rovers was every bit as tough as they expected.

“An extremely tough game – a tough battle – as Moyle Rovers always give us. But I suppose its satisfying as well to come out of a tight game before a county final. It gives us a lot to focus on so you take the positives out of it. Moyle Rovers are never, ever, ever going to give us an easy game and that’s the way it played out today. It was great to dig it out in the end with 14 men for the last ten minutes was really satisfying to be honest.”

The County final will be on Sunday the 22nd in Semple Stadium.