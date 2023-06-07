Changing of the guard impacted on Tipp footballers efforts

Tributes are being paid to David Power following his announcement that he is stepping down as Tipp Senior Football manager.

The Kilsheelan man has been involved with Tipp football since 2006 having started out coaching development squads.

Power went on to manage Tipp at Minor, U21 and Senior level leading the county to All Ireland Minor glory and Munster Senior success.

Broadcaster and sports journalist Stevie O’Donnell says Tipp’s disappointing performance this year was very much down to a changing of the guard.

“If you look at the 2020 team there’s a lot of that team that are not there anymore – Brian Fox and I could just keep naming out some of the players.

“He was working with a different panel of players and just trying to bring them onto the level that it takes and the standards that it takes to win a provincial title. There was a lot of stuff going on there…it’s a kind of a transition really he was going through with Tipperary at the moment and the results just didn’t go their way.”