Busy weekend of County Senior Football Championship action

Ballina can secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Tipperary senior football championship this weekend.

Last year’s intermediate champions have impressed at the top tier so far, beating Moycarkey-Borris and Ardfinnan in their opening two group games.

On Saturday at 2pm in Moneygall, the North side face their toughest test since promotion when they meet Loughmore-Castleiney.

Loughmore manager Frankie McGrath knows his side won’t have it easy on Saturday.

“No, it certainly won’t (be easy) because there is plenty of quality in the Ballina set up.

“They were incredibly impressive winners of the intermediate championship last year and they have had some excellent underage teams as well, going down and competing against the likes of Commercials and those.

“That’s another hurdle for us to cross, we’re not expecting it to be easy, it certainly won’t be easy but that’s where we are and we’ll take it on.”