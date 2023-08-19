Busy day of football action in Tipp

Round three of the County Football Championships got underway last evening.

In the Senior Championship Upperchurch Drombane beat Killenaule by 1-6 to 4 points at The Ragg

Rockwell Rovers were 1-11 to 12 point winners over Moyle Rovers in Cahir.

In the Intermediate grade Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun overcame Aherlow by 2-4 to 9 points while in Killenaule it finished Mullinahone 2-9 JK Brackens 1-7

The action continue today with 8 more games down for decision.

A double header in Cashel gets the Senior action underway with Clonmel Commercials facing Éire Óg Annacarty at 5,15pm, with that game followed by the other two teams in group 1, Drom-Inch & Kilsheelan-Kilcash, squaring off at 7pm.

Meanwhile in group 2 at 6.30pm, Ballina face Moycarkey-Borris in Templemore while in Boherlahan it’s Ardfinnan against Loughmore-Castleiney.

The first of four intermediate championship group games gets underway with Thurles Sarsfields vs Loughmore-Castleiney in Templetuohy at 2.30pm.

Then at 5pm, a double header at Clonmel Sportsfield sees Golden-Kilfeacle play Moyle Rovers whilst at 6.30pm it’s Grangemockler-Ballyneale against Fethard.

Elsewhere, at 6pm in Cahir, Clonmel Óg go up against Father Sheehy’s.