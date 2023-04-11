Browne: Tipp showed resilience with victory over Waterford

The Tipp footballers showed a determination and resilience against Waterford that hadn’t been seen so far this year according to coach Declan Browne.

Having come through the National League six defeats and a draw to show for their efforts the Premier went up against Waterford in the Munster quarter-finals on Sunday.

Tipp came out on top on a scoreline of 3-9 to 1-11.

Declan Browne says the Premier showed strength after Waterford got their goal on the hour mark.

“We caved all year in those games – you know we’ve been playing well then when the heavy pressure came on we died and we wilted in all games. So people were probably saying the same was going to happen.

“So for us to….you know Jack Kennedy worked a goal out of absolutely nothing and just turned the game. But to score three goals in Championship gives you a fighting chance of winning any match you know.

“But is it a relief? Did people expected us to come out and hammer Waterford? We certainly didn’t. Nice to get the win but I wouldn’t say a relief.”