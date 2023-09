The County Senior Football quarter finals were played over the weekend with Moyle Rovers beating Loughmore Castleiney by a single point – 1-10 to 12 points the final score.

Clonmel Commercials eased past Ballina on a scoreline of 4-17 to 7 points.

JK Brackens were 2-10 to 3-3 winners over Killenaule while it took a penalty shootout to separate Upperchurch-Drombane and Kilsheelan-Kilcash. They finished at 10 points apiece after extra time with the Church winning 7-6 on penalties.