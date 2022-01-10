Ballina await decision from Munster Council on O’Brien red card

Ballina will find out later today whether they will have one of their key players available for Saturday’s Munster junior football final with Kerry’s Gneeveguilla.

Steven O’Brien received a red card for the North Tipp side just 38 seconds into their Munster semi-final victory over Mount Sion of Waterford.

The Tipperary senior footballer was judged to have tackled an opponent high resulting in the straight red card.

That decision was appealed by Ballina, with a decision expected from Munster GAA today.

Ballina will be without one key player however, as Willie Connors, who plays his club football with Ballina, suffered a double ankle fracture with Tipperary’s senior hurlers on Saturday.