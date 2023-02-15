Another injury blow for Tipp footballers

After captain Conor Sweeney suffered a season ending knee injury against Down in round one of the league, the Premier will be without the services of their vice-captain for the remainder of the league.

Steven O’Brien suffered a hamstring injury during Tipperary’s defeat to Cavan in Breffni Park.

Manager David Power has told Tipp FM that the Ballina man will miss six weeks of action.

Tipperary face Antrim in a crucial Division 3 tie in Semple FBD Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

