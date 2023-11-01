Announcement expected on new Tipp senior football manager

Reports this morning suggest former Naas and Thomas Davis manager Paul Kelly is to be confirmed as the new Tipperary senior football manager.

Kelly was a selector with Wicklow last season and is now said to be the man to replace David Power who stepped down as Tipp manager in June.

The Dublin native was previously linked with Laois and Offaly but neither post went his way.

Tipp will be in Division 4 of the National Football League next year while Waterford will provide the opposition in the quarter final of the Munster Championship.