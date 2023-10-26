Aherlow and Grangemockler Ballyneale relishing intermediate football replay

Grangemockler/Ballyneale and Aherlow will have to do it all over again in two weeks’ time.

The two sides played out a dramatic draw in Sunday’s intermediate football county final, where it finished Aherlow 0-13 Grangemockler 1-10.

The replay has been fixed for Saturday November 4th at 1.30pm in Ardfinnan with the winner being promoted to the senior ranks for 2024.

With three teams relegated from senior this year, Aherlow manager Aidan Kelly says this year is the year to be promoted.

“We kind of set out our stall at the start of this year to try and get back up after being relegated last year because you’ve got three fairly good teams coming back into intermediate after the relegation from senior this year.

“I think you’ve another three again next year so it’s going to be a harder and harder championship to win from here on in.

“We’ll put our noses to the grindstone during the week and we’ve just got to drive on now and try do it the next day.”

Meanwhile, Grangemockler/Ballyneale manager Shane Comerford was proud of his team’s efforts and looks forward to the replay.

“We’ll look forward to it and there was probably nine U21s who finished the game there today, we’ve a fierce young team.

“There’s guys there playing U19 this year and they’re heroic.

“Charlie (McGeever, coach) alludes to them as probably the most stubborn bunch he’s ever met in his life.

“Anything we ever ask of them they do it.

“We often train mad hard and we’d be telling the boys to get into the car and we go do a run of the mountain, 7k run and they’ve 30 minutes to get around it and there’s never a question asked.

“The character of the boys is incredible.”