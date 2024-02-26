Agonising loss for Tipp footballers against Laois

There was defeat for the Tipperary senior footballers yesterday.

The Premier welcomed an unbeaten Laois team to FBD Semple Stadium where the visitors had a one-point win on a final score or 0-11 to 1-07.

Seán O’Connor scored 1-03 for Tipp but had his second half penalty saved by Laois goalkeeper Killian Roche.

The loss leaves Tipp on 3 points after 4 games, meaning promotion from Division Four may be out of reach.

Speaking after the game, Tipp manager Paul Kelly says he was gutted by the loss.

“Yea, a lot of ifs, buts, maybes – ultimately you know the lads are trying to do the right thing. I think we brought serious endeavour here today – not that we haven’t before. our execution generally was better unfortunately games change on a couple of moments and that’s just the way it fell.”