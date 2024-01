A Tipperary school are looking to reach the last four of the Corn Uí Mhuirí this afternoon.

Abbey CBS in Tipp Town are in quarter-final action in the Munster U19A schools football competition.

They travel to Rathkeale to play Tralee CBS with throw-in set for 1pm,

The winner today will go to the semi-finals to play the winners of Colaiste na Sceilge (Caherciveen) and Patrician Academy Mallow who also meet at 1pm in their quarter-final.