Abbey CBS look to book Munster quarter-final spot

A Tipperary school will be looking to reach a Munster U19A schools football quarter-final this afternoon.

Abbey CBS in Tipp Town take on Hamilton High School Bandon in their preliminary quarter-final clash.

The Tipperary school were defeated in their last group game by a point against Clonakilty Community College but finished second in their group thanks to a two-point win over St. Pats Castleisland.

The action today gets underway in Banteer at 2.30pm with the other prelim between St. Francis College Rochestown and Coachford College getting underway in Bishopstown at the same time.