GAA results round-up

Thurles Sarsfields and Upperchurch Drombane will meet in the Mid-Senior hurling final on Sunday next in Littleton with a 1pm throw in.

The Church were one point winners over Loughmore Castleiney yesterday to book their place in the final.

In the North Senior semi-final meeting of Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh with Kiladangan emerging victorious on a scoreline of 16 points to 12

In the West, Arravale Rovers faced Cappawhite in the Intermediate final with Cappawhite taking the win on a scoreline 4-17 to 2-17.

In the North division, Burgess were 2-10 to 9 points winners over Newport in the Premier Intermediate semi-final.