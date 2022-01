Portroe and Boherlahan Dualla meet this afternoon in the County Under 21B hurling semi-final.

Throw-in is a 1.30 in Templederry.

The second semi-final between Clonoulty/Rossmore and Grangemockler Ballyneale will not be going ahead in Bansha today.

Grangemockler Ballyneale are unable to field a team.

Also down for decision today is the County Minor U17 A Football Final.

Durlas Óg and Clonmel Commercials will lock horns in Kickham Park, Dundrum at 2 o’clock.