It took extra time to decide the County Under 17A football final this afternoon.

Clonmel Commercials emerged victorious on a scoreline of 1-12 to 1-10 for a 2 point win over Durlas Óg

They finished all square at 1-9 apiece at the end of normal time in Dundrum.

Portroe are through to the County Under 21B Hurling final.

They beat Boherlahan Dualla on a scoreline of 2-15 to 18 points in Templederry this afternoon.

They will now go ip against Clonoulty Rossmore in the final.