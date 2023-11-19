Clonlara slip past Kiladangan to secure Munster semi-final berth

Clare county champions Clonlara have narrowly defeated their Tipperary counterparts Kiladangan in today’s Munster club hurling quarter-final. The John Conlon-led side escaped Semple Stadium with just a point to spare following a pulsating encounter. The final score in Thurles was Clonlara 0-23, Kiladangan 1-19.

The result brings the curtain down on another historic year for the North Tipp side – which saw them land a dramatic county title following a replay saga against Thurles Sarsfields.

Ultimately, they were outdone by the slimmest of margins following a nip-and-tuck clash in Semple Stadium, during which both sides were virtually inseparable until the final moments. A first-half goal looked like it might prove decisive for the Tipp champions but their Clare nemesis fought their way back into the game with points, and eventually emerged as one point winners.

Clonlara will now go on to play the winners of Na Piarsaigh and Ballygunner, who contest the other quarter-final later on Sunday.