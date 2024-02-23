Two Tipperary schools aiming for senior All-Ireland camogie titles

Our Lady’s Templemore take on Our Lady of Lourdes New Ross in the All-Ireland Senior D schools camogie final at 12 noon on Saturday at Fenians GAA, Johnstown, Kilkenny.

At the same time in Rathdowney, Ursuline Thurles take on Loreto Kilkenny in the Senior All-Ireland final.

The two sides met in the Junior A final two years ago, with Ursuline winning in a replay whilst Loreto were one-point winners over Ursuline in last year’s senior semi-final.

Teacher and coach with Ursuline Thurles Olivia Hogan says it’s a massive occasion for the school.

“There’s great excitement. I suppose it’s the same for any All-Ireland occasion.

“These occasions don’t come around all the time so when they do come around we want to make the most of them.

“The girls are really enjoying it and the rest of the student body as well and the teachers and the whole school community even the Sisters in the Convent so it’s a massive occasion for the school.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary from 12 noon on Saturday of Ursuline Thurles vs Loreto Kilkenny with thanks to Templemore College of Further Education.