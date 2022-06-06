Tipperary Senior Camogie team ‘bitterly disappointed’ after yesterday’s loss

The Tipperary senior camogie team are ‘bitterly disappointed’ according to their PRO Geraldine Kinane.

Round three of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior championship was won by Waterford yesterday , in what has been described as a well-deserved score line of 1-16 to 0-13 at Semple Stadium.

The win moves Waterford to second in Group 1 behind Cork and edges Tipp further away from the chance of qualifying.

Geraldine says despite going into the game hopeful, Waterford were hungrier for the win on the day.

She told Tipp FM that they had hoped this would kickstart their Championship campaign and that the team set high standards for themselves and will be disappointed with the showing at Semple Stadium.

She has said the task ahead is tough as they are on the back foot but they need to refocus and play for pride.

In order to get through they now need 3 points from their next two games, and one of those is against a Cork side that hasn’t lost a match yet.

” We were always chasing the game, and only three teams come out of the group and so we’ve Wexford away in two weeks time and then Cork away so we’ve a difficult task ahead of us… look Tipperary when they’re at their best when everyone is playing to their full potential we’re a match for any team in the country so there is no reason that Tipperary can’t do that either.”

The Tipp Senior Camogie Team play their next match against Wexford on the 18th of June.