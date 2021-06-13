Tipperary ladies to battle All-Ireland champions in Division 1 camogie semi-final today

Tipperary’s senior camogie side will be looking to qualify for a second National League Division 1 final in a row this afternoon.

After being denied the chance to play the final last year, Bill Mullaney’s side face All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in the semi-finals at Nowlan Park this afternoon at 1pm.

We’ll have live updates from the game here on Tipp FM.

Former Tipp senior manager and player, Niamh Lillis, says it’s pleasing to see the strength in depth in the panel this year:

“You look down at the 28-name panel, and I know there’s a few on the extended panel as well. Like, any one of those would easily make that team, you know?

“And it’s great to see that too. I’m sure it’s a headache for Bill and lads as well, but it’s a great headache to have.

“And I suppose, that’s something that over the years hsa been really important to us – having that panel and having that back-up.”