Tipp all set for Waterford clash

The Tipp team to face Waterford in tomorrows All Ireland Senior Camogie semi final has been named.

Denis Kelly’s side will travel to Nowlan Park in Kilkenny as they continue their quest to reach the final.

Aine Slattery of Shannon Rovers will start in goal for Tipp.

The full back line consists of Julieanne Bourke of Borris-Ileigh, Mairead Eviston from Drom & Inch and Eimear Loughman of Clonoulty Rossmore.

Cashel King Cormacs Karen Blair, Karen Kennedy from Thurles Sarsfields and Aoife McGrath of Drom & Inch make up the half back line.

Teresa Ryan from Borris-Ileigh and Casey Hennessy of Clonoulty Rossmore make up the midfield pairing.

The half forwards are Roisin Howard of Cahir, Burgess Duharra’s Caoimhe Maher and Eimear McGrath from Drom & Inch.

Nenagh Éire Óg’s Grace O’Brien, Cait Devane of Clonoulty Rossmore and Clodagh McIntyre from Lorrha Dorrha make up the full forwards.

The game throws in at 3.30pm and will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Laharts Skoda, Clonmel.