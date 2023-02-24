Tipp open Junior Camogie League campaign this weekend

The Tipperary junior side will be well tested in this year’s Camogie league.

Lorrha native David Sullivan takes charge of the Tipperary junior side for his first competitive game as manager this Saturday against Cork at 1pm in Cork Camogie Grounds.

The Premier will be in this year’s Premier Junior All-Ireland championship, however, their opponents in the league play at the Intermediate grade.

Manager David Sullivan outlines what they want to get from this year’s league.

“We’re using the league to find out about our panel.

“We’ve 32 on our panel and we fully intend to use as much of that panel as we can over the course of the four games.

“This is the time of the year where you find out about your players.

“We’ve four really good games against Cork, Kilkenny, Wexford and Galway who are all in the intermediate championship later on in the year and obviously we are in the junior championship so we have a step up in class for the next couple of weeks.

“We’re going to use them matches to find out about our squad and see where they are in terms of seeing where we need to improve on for the championship in the couple of weeks that we will have after the league.”