Tipp looking forward to All Ireland Junior Camogie final

It’s a dream to get to play in Croke Park according to a Tipperary junior camogie player.

Ciara McKeogh is one of many looking forward to making their Croke Park debut this weekend.

The Burgess-Duharra club woman will be lining out for Tipperary as they play Clare in Croke Park in the All-Ireland Junior final at 12.50pm on Sunday.

Ciara is looking forward to the big occasion at HQ.

“Absolutely, it’s a dream, it’s a dream for I think anybody who plays GAA to play in Croke Park.

“We’ve had it with club before the chance and it didn’t come for us and we had the chance in 2019 as well with the intermediates and that didn’t come so you think it’s never going to come and now that it has, it’s just unbelievable.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM from 12.50pm on Sunday.