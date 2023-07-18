Tipp juniors all set for All-Ireland camogie semi-final

David Sullivan says the Tipperary junior camogie team will be more than ready for this weekend’s All-Ireland semi-final.

The Lorrha native takes his side to Ashbourne to play Roscommon on Saturday at 12pm with a place in the final up for grabs.

After winning their group, The Premier were drawn straight to a semi-final whilst Roscommon had to overcome Limerick in a quarter-final to reach the final four.

Tipp’s last game was almost a month ago but manager David Sullivan says that won’t be an excuse come Saturday:

“Roscommon would have a had a very tough game against Limerick the last day so they will be coming in to a semi-final with a very good win and full of confidence whereas we are four weeks without a championship game.

“Challenge games are great and training is great but nothing beats playing the competitive stuff where everything is on the line.

“In that regards, Roscommon are probably in a better position than us but we are fairly confident and seeing the girls in two or three challenge games in between the Cavan game and the semi-final that the hunger is still there.

“We are working extremely hard so we’ll be more than ready and there will be no excuses come All-Ireland semi-final day.”